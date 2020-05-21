A man is in custody after he threw rocks at cars traveling on Interstate 85 and later pulled a knife on a responding police officer, authorities say.
Gregory Lee McDonald, 39, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with throwing or shooting a deadly or dangerous missile into an occupied vehicle, and menacing, Opelika police said Thursday.
Police received numerous complaints of someone throwing large rocks at cars traveling on I-85 North near exit 66 at about 7 a.m. Wednesday. At least one of the rocks shattered the windshield of a passing 18-wheeler, police said.
Police then located the suspect, later identified as McDonald, along the side of the interstate. When police approached McDonald, he pulled a knife on the officer, authorities said.
The officer was able to take McDonald into custody without further incident or injury.
McDonald was taken to and booked into the Lee County Jail.
