Police lights

A 78-year-old man is dead following a Wednesday morning vehicle accident on Highway 280 in Smiths Station.

The crash occurred at about 7:10 a.m. at U.S. 280 and Lee Road 298 after the unidentified victim pulled out in front of a tractor trailer, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.

The male victim later died at Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, Harris added.

