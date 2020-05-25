Opelika Police are searching for information related to a Monday afternoon shooting that left one man dead.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of Covenant Drive on Monday at approximately 2:20 p.m. after gunshots were fired.
When the officers arrived they were told that a man had been shot and had been removed from the scene in a vehicle, authorities said in a press release. Police located the vehicle and found the victim, a 33-year-old man.
Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to the East Alabama Medical Center, but the man was pronounced dead by emergency room staff, authorities said.
The Opelika Police Department asks that anyone with information call the Detective Division (334-705-5220) or the Secret Witness Hotline (334-745-8665).
This story will be updated.
