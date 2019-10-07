A 27-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times Sunday in Phenix City.
Phenix City police were dispatched to Fifth Street South at approximately 4:27 p.m. Sunday. Officers discovered Tremaine Markell Hutchinson deceased when they arrived, said police.
Police added that Hutchinson was shot several times.
Witnesses told police that two black male subjects drove up in a grey or blue SUV. The subject then called out to Hutchinson.
When Hutchinson approached the vehicle, the passenger shot him several times. The subjects then drove away from the scene, according to police.
Police describe the driver as a dark-skinned black male who is heavyset with dreads. The passenger, who is also the shooter, is described as a dark-skinned black male who is slender with dreads.
Police ask if anyone has any information contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or Lt. S. Zdanowicz at 334-448-2835
