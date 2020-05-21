A 35-year-old is facing kidnapping and robbery charges in connection to the missing persons case of an Opelika 22-year-old.
Alonzo Jarell Dowdell, of Opelika, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery in connection to the missing persons case of Amontre’l Javariez Todd, Opelika police said.
Todd was reported missing Tuesday but police were able to locate him Wednesday. Todd is with his family, police added.
This case remains under investigation by Opelika police. Other suspects have been identified and more arrests are anticipated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.