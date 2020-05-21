A 35-year-old is facing kidnapping and robbery charges in connection to the missing persons case of an Opelika 22-year-old.

Alonzo Jarell Dowdell, of Opelika, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery in connection to the missing persons case​ of Amontre’l Javariez Todd, Opelika police said.

Todd was reported missing Tuesday but police were able to locate him Wednesday. Todd is with his family, police added.

This case remains under investigation by Opelika police. Other suspects have been identified and more arrests are anticipated.

