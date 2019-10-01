A hit-and-run accident Sunday night in Phenix City left a motorcyclist dead. The other driver is facing murder charges.
The Phenix City Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 431 South at the BP Station at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday.
One of the vehicles was a 2015 Harley Davidson FLTRXS and the other was a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, police said.
Responding officers discovered an unresponsive male, who was later identified as 47-year-old Michael Jackson, lying in the roadway. Jackson was the driver of the motorcycle, said police.
EMS responded and took Jackson to Piedmont Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by on-duty emergency room doctors police said.
Witness at the scene told police that after the accident a black male was seen exiting the Hyundai Sonata, which struck the motorcycle, and ran from the scene, said police.
The driver of the Hyundai Sonata, who was identified as 34-year-old Gary Nathaniel Thomas, turned himself in to police at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. He was escorted by his attorney, police said.
Thomas was arrested and charged with murder and felony leaving the scene of an accident. Other related charges are pending.
Police ask that anyone with information on the case to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2840 or 334-448-2822.
