A man is dead and another is facing murder charges after a Sunday morning shooting in Phenix City.
Jasper Jermaine Miller, 33, was arrested Monday night and is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Kishard Miller, Phenix City police said Tuesday.
Phenix City police responded to Eighth Street South at about 12:33 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting. Police found a dead man, later identified as Kishard Miller, with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Russell County Coroner’s Office.
Police identified Jasper Miller as a person of interest, then later obtained warrants for his arrest of Jasper Miller, including one charging him with murder.
Jasper Miller was taken into custody at about 11 p.m. Monday and transported to the Russell County Jail, police said.
Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2813.
