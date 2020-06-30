A man was found dead Tuesday evening during a structure fire in downtown Opelika.
Opelika first-responders were alerted to the fire at the intersection of South Railroad Avenue and Jeter Avenue at about 6:30 p.m., according to Opelika Police Capt. Shane Healey.
The body was found inside while the department firefighters were trying to put out the fire. The male victim had no signs of life after being brought out of the structure, Healey said.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification. It is being sent to Montgomery for postmortem examination, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
No one else was found in the building, Opelika Fire Capt. Byron Prather said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.