A man is dead after his girlfriend fatally stabbed him Wednesday night in Opelika, according to police.
Opelika police received a call of a domestic dispute at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Officers found a 63-year-old male victim who had been stabbed multiple times.
The victim was taken to the emergency room but was rerouted to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, for treatment. The victim, however, died of his injuries during transport, said police.
The victim’s girlfriend, later identified as Carolyn Renee Hunter, 54, was on the scene when officers arrived. Police determined Hunter as the suspect involved.
Hunter was initially arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence (assault), but once the victim died, her charges were amended to murder.
Hunter was taken to the Lee County Jail where she awaits bond.
Police ask anyone with any information on this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
