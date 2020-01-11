Feb. 15: Dollar General parking lot, located in the 1100 block of Opelika Road (copy)
Emily Enfinger/eenfinger@oanow.com

An interactive map, that identifies reported violent crimes that have occurred in the Lee, Russell, Chambers and Tallapoosa County areas for 2020, is provided below.

Each marker indicates a different type of violent crime, ranging from armed robbery to homicides.

  • Bright yellow markers indicate the approximate location of shootings or stabbings.
  • Green markers indicated approximate locations of reported armed robberies. 
  • Red markers indicate reported homicides.
  • Purple markers indicate reported robberies and burglaries.

Violent crimes reported in local area throughout 2020

