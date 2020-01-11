An interactive map, that identifies reported violent crimes that have occurred in the Lee, Russell, Chambers and Tallapoosa County areas for 2020, is provided below.
Each marker indicates a different type of violent crime, ranging from armed robbery to homicides.
- Bright yellow markers indicate the approximate location of shootings or stabbings.
- Green markers indicated approximate locations of reported armed robberies.
- Red markers indicate reported homicides.
- Purple markers indicate reported robberies and burglaries.
Violent crimes reported in local area throughout 2020
Auburn police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a Friday night shooting at an Auburn business.
The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
