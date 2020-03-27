Missing 4-year-old Vadie Sides was found safe in the woods near her home Friday afternoon by volunteer searchers.
Sides disappeared while on a walk with a family friend and her hound dog Wednesday afternoon in Loachapoka.
After two days of extensive searching, however, Sides was found safely about 3:20 p.m., said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.
“She was pretty far back in the woods, but she was in that wooded area north of the home,” Jones said. “An area that had been searched several times, but at this point, I guess this search was the charm and she was located.”
Jones put out a call for volunteers Friday morning after Lee County officials had been unable to previously find Sides.
“One of the search crews that had been deployed approximately less than hour earlier walked up on Vadie in the woods,” Jones said. “The dog was with her.”
Sides was responsive and talking with the search crew, Jones said, and her vital signs, according to EMS services, looked good.
“One of the search team members told me, that the group that found her, [Sides] said something about ‘why was everybody out in the woods,’” he said.
Lee County Commissioner Johnny Lawrence said that when Sides was found, she was actually taking a nap with her dog, Lucy.
She was hungry and thirsty, as expected, Lawrence said, but in good condition for the 49 hours she spent in the woods.
“For her to be in that condition is just remarkable,” he said. “But the weather was on our side, she had the dog with her, I’m sure that helped keep her warm at night and the companionship I’m sure kept her calm.”
Lawrence said he watched as EMS Director Austin Bayles carried Sides out of the woods. Sides’ mother was brought out to the scene to be reunited with her daughter.
“To see her handed off to her mom and the joy and all that her mother was experiencing, that flash of range of emotions, as you can imagine and yet, the child was just kind of taking it all in,” Lawrence said.
“She wasn’t upset, she wasn’t crying, that kind of thing. But it was heartwarming to see the mother and the child reunited.”
Sides was carried off the scene in an ambulance on the way to EAMC and the vehicle stopped to allow her father and family members to hop in with her, all smiles.
“Main thing is, she’s with her mom and dad right now,” Jones said.
Volunteers
Volunteers arrived in the dozens, with horses and their own ATVS and were ready to comb the woods.
“I feel like she’s so young and her voice deserves to be heard,” said Kayla Turochy, one of the volunteers.
She went with another volunteer, Caroline Turochy, on horseback to look for Sides before the girl was found.
“I live a mile down the road and I realized how close it was to me and I just thought I should do something to help, especially having horses and I’ve been riding this area for years,” Caroline said.
The two girls were among dozens of volunteers who helped look for Sides.
“No words are sufficient to thank all of the people that came out, all the volunteers, all the law enforcement, all the public safety, the first responders, medical, volunteers with the CERT team with EMA, all the people involved are due a deep, deep debt of gratitude,” Jones said. “And we appreciate them being here so much.”
Lawrence said that the number of people who showed up to help look for Sides was indicative of Lee County and the community as a whole.
“We’re encouraging people not gather together, not expose themselves, risk infection and yet we had 400 volunteers plus out there today willing to go and spend some time looking for a lost little girl,” he said. “And kudos to each and every one of the people who was there at any point in this, volunteering their time and potentially putting themselves at some risk.”
