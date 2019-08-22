The one suspect wanted by Phenix City police in connection to an attempted armed robbery of a jewelry store is in custody and a second suspect remains at large.
Willie James Calhoun, 34, was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force at his residence in Millbrook on Thursday and is charged with first-degree robbery, Phenix City police said in a Thursday afternoon news release.
A second suspect, Quintrell Thomas Martin, 40, remains at large. Police believe he is in the Birmingham area under an alias.
Both suspects are from the Montgomery area.
Customer Jewelers Inc., located at 3747 U.S. Highway 80, was robbed at gunpoint at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14, police reported.
The two suspects, later identified as Calhoun and Martin, entered the store in masks and were armed with firearms and were met with resistance from the store owner, reports said.
Calhoun and Martin then fled the scene.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Warrants were obtained Monday for both men for the charge of first-degree robbery, said police.
Police ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martin to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.