A Montgomery parolee is facing several charges in Auburn, including breaking into vehicles and eluding law enforcement.
Adrian Lamont King, 42, was arrested Wednesday on warrants charging him with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, third-degree theft of property, using a false identity to obstruct justice and fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, Auburn police announced Thursday afternoon.
King’s arrest stems from an investigation into an auto burglary reported in the 2600 block of Carrington Court, said police.
A person later identified as King was seen pulling on the door handle of a vehicle parked at a residence. Officers responded and observed King in the vicinity.
King immediately fled and a brief foot chase ensued, said police.
Police took King into custody moment later. Property taken in a previous auto burglary was found in King’s possession, police said.
King was taken to the Auburn Police Division, where he misled investigators about his identity during the investigative processes, said police, providing investigators with multiple names and identifying information.
Detectives confirmed King’s identity and learned that he was on parole in Montgomery for multiple property and financial crimes, said police.
King was taken to the Lee County Jail and bond was set at $10,500 for the Auburn charges; however, King is being held without bond for violating his parole, police said.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.
