Auburn police officers arrested a 29-year-old Montgomery woman Thursday with a warrant for first-degree receiving stolen property.
Officers arrested India Nekole Christian after contacting her within the vehicle in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway, according to a Thursday afternoon Auburn Police press release.
Authorities determined the vehicle had been stolen and arrested Christian on a warrant for first-degree receiving stolen property, the release said.
She was transported to the Lee County Jail is being held on a $5,000 bond
