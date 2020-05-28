Auburn police officers arrested a 29-year-old Montgomery woman Thursday with a warrant for first-degree receiving stolen property.

Officers arrested India Nekole Christian after contacting her within the vehicle in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway, according to a Thursday afternoon Auburn Police press release.

Authorities determined the vehicle had been stolen and arrested Christian on a warrant for first-degree receiving stolen property, the release said.

She was transported to the Lee County Jail is being held on a $5,000 bond

— Hannah Lester

