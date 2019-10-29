An Opelika woman is facing theft charges after investigators recovered more than $18,000 worth of stolen property while conducting a search warrant in Beauregard.
Bobbie Gene Smart, 69, was arrested Friday and is charged with three counts of first-degree receiving stolen property, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday news release.
The Lee County Sheriff’s investigators and deputies conducted a search warrant at 4336 Lee Rd. 401 in the Beauregard community on Oct. 9, authorities said.
Investigators recovered about $18,080 worth of stolen property during the search. Items recovered include a Crownlite ski boat, two Polaris ATV’s, a Honda Rancher ATV a 6-by-12 utility trailer, a Spartan enclosed trailer and a Black Max Weed eater, said authorities.
Authorities confirmed that the property recovered was stolen from multiple jurisdictions, including the Columbus, Ga., Police Department, Camp Hill Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, added authorities.
Smart is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation and more arrests are pending, authorities said.
