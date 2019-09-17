More than 50 people are facing drug charges in Chambers County after agents with the Chambers County Drug Task Force and the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations during a two-month period.
From July 18 until Sept. 17, authorities arrested 54 people on 155 charges after agents conducted several operations, traffic stops and executed nine search warrants, Chambers County officials said Tuesday.
Those arrested and charged include:
>Tito Santana Dunn, 27, of Valley, was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, manufacturing/cultivating marijuana, possession of manufacture equipment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Latesha Quanshe Mayes, 40, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, manufacturing/cultivating marijuana, possession of manufacture equipment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Devonta Jarmall Fears, 26, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Grover Lee Brown, 64, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin, attempting to elude and tampering with evidence.
>Detrile Jones, 23, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>Pamela Cruz, 61, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
>Christian Sparks, 18, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
>Austin Calloway, 23, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
>Javonta Tramel Williams, 25, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
>Jeffrey Wayne Glover, 46, of Phenix City, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude.
>Alice Renee Hall, 54, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>Jaja Zambrowski Davis Jr., 25, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
>A 16-year-old, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Timothy Steele, 59, of West Point, Georgia, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
>Kimberly Deann Harris, 28, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
>Emily Nicole Smith, 28, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>Jonathan Desmond Tomlinson, 40, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>Dionna Howard, 22, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>A 16-year-old, of Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, minor in possession of alcohol and minor in possession of tobacco.
>Brandon Leon Hartman, 29, of Valley, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Sara Elizabeth Dewberry, 22, of Valley, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Nykolis Henderson, 19, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Brittany Booker, 29, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
>Christopher Smith, 34, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
>Tina Marie Haynes, 42, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Liedmund Likeem Dawson, 26, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, fourth-degree receiving stolen property, possession of counterfeit currency and drug paraphernalia.
>Aaliyah Symone Ward, 25, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
>Jarod Lee Moreland, 31, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana.
>Christopher Stephen Abney, 48, of Valley, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
>Cayla Leshea Brooks, 25, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
>Deartavious Barnes, 26, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>Ryan Hustin Pitchford, 38, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), drug paraphernalia, 17 counts of attempt to commit possession of a controlled substance and 17 counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
>Jaqwuan Martez Johnson, 19, of Valley, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Jamie Shavers, 36, of South Carolina, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
>Amanda Dobbins, 44, of Tennessee, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
>Antonio Pankey, 40, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
>Jessica Meacham, 30, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
>Michael Beach, 35, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
>David Spicer, 39, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
>Michael Marable, 29, of Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
>Jessica Martin, 31, of Valley, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
>Alexis Wilson, 34, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
>Ronald Wilson, 67, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
>Barry Myers, 52, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
>Lamarcus Calloway, 21, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
>Derrick Calloway, 19, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Eric Alan Fulghum, 36, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>Michael Allen Kirkland, 27, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Jason Mathew Kirkland, 25, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Mallory Elizabeth Pike, 32, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
>Ricky Lewis Banks, 38, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, certain person forbidden (firearm) and drug paraphernalia.
>Ashley Katura Gregory, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia.
>Tenjenio Demontue Sharpe, 38, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia.
>Abigail Lee Yates, 24, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia.
