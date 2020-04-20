The man charged in connection to the murder of college student Aniah Blanchard is facing new charges after an incident inside the Lee County Jail.
Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, was charged with second-degree assault in connection to a March 23 incident inside the Lee County Jail, according to court documents.
Three Lee County Sheriff’s Office corrections officers were attempting to get Yazeed into his cell after he took a shower. Yazeed refused to enter his cell and was given several verbal commands by the officers to enter his cell, documents said.
Yazeed became hostile after being given commands from the officers, according to the documents, and as the officers continued to give him verbal commands, one officer pulled a taser out, but Yazeed still refused to enter his cell.
The officer then deployed the taser. Yazeed became combative and resisted. He started swinging and kicking at the corrections officer, authorities stated.
Yazeed was tased several more times, but it did not have an effect on him. The officers then struck Yazeed with their batons and another officer responded to assist, documents said.
Yazeed continued to actively resist the officers. A fifth officer responded to assist and while attempting to gain control of Yazeed, Yazeed bit the officer on the lower left leg, documents said.
The officers were then able to gain control of Yazeed and place him in his cell.
“Ibraheem Yazeed did with intent to prevent a detention or correctional officer at the county jail from performing a lawful duty, he caused physical injury” to an officer, the documents read.
Yazeed is charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the kidnapping and death of Blanchard.
Yazeed was originally charged with first-degree kidnapping after the investigation into the Southern Union State Community College student’s disappearance revealed that Yazeed forced Blanchard into her own vehicle against her will, according to previous records.
Blanchard’s remains were not located until Nov. 25 in the 38000 block of County Road 2 in Shorter. Her remains were found several feet into the wood line after a brief search.
Yazeed was charged with capital murder- kidnapping and capital murder-use of a deadly weapon while victim is inside a vehicle. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. He is being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.
Yazeed’s preliminary hearing for the capital murder charges is set for June 3. His preliminary hearing for the second-degree assault charge is set for May 27, according to court documents.
