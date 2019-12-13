The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force made four arrests in two investigations this week, charging the suspects with numerous drug offenses.
Julius “Ba Ba” Hicks, 39, of Alexander City, was arrested Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the task force said in a Friday morning news release.
The task force and the Alabama Department of Pardons and Parole took Hicks into custody after a probation compliance check at a residence in the Old Kellyton Road community, said authorities.
Investigators found 10 grams of crack cocaine, 67 grams of marijuana, four Adderall pills and $718 during the compliance check, authorities said.
Malcom Howard Jr., 24, of Alexander City, was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking in Ecstasy, two counts of first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to posses a firearm, second-degree receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
Jacari Hill, 25, of Alexander City, was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking in Ecstasy, two counts of first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to posses a firearm, second-degree receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
Myles Whetsone, 21, of Alexander City, was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking in Ecstasy, two counts of first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to posses a firearm, second-degree receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
The task force conducted surveillance Thursday on a suspected narcotics location off Equal Club Drive in Alexander City.
Investigators then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, which was operated by a driver with outstanding warrants for drug distribution. Vehicle occupants threw a stolen pistol and a jar of marijuana from the moving car, authorities said.
Once police stopped the vehicle, investigators took Howard, Hill and Whetstone into custody, authorities said.
Investigators recovered 55 grams of marijuana, 29 grams of Ecstasy, a stolen Glock pistol and $837 in cash during the traffic stop, authorities said.
Afterward, investigators obtained a warrant to search a suspected narcotics location. Investigators seized 775 grams of marijuana, digital scales and baggies from the location, said authorities.
