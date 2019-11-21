A New York man and a South Carolina man are facing robbery and several related charges in Auburn.
Christian N. Brown, 30, of New York, New York, and Michael A. Priester, 21, of Columbia, South Carolina, were arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property, first-degree receiving stolen property and fleeing/attempting to elude officers, Auburn police said in a Thursday afternoon news release.
Auburn police responded to the 500 block of Southview Drive in reference to a robbery at about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday. The victim told police that two males entered her residence, took the keys to her 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and several other items and left in her vehicle, according to the news release.
Police located and stopped the vehicle on Bent Creek Road. Brown and Priester were occupying the vehicle and were then taken into custody.
“A search of the area on Southview Drive resulted in officers locating a 2013 Honda Civic that was reported stolen out of South Carolina,” the release said.
About an hour before the robbery on Southview Drive, an Auburn police officer attempted to stop the Honda Civic, but the vehicle was able to elude police.
“A subsequent investigation determined Brown and Priester as the suspects in all of the crimes,” the release said.
Brown and Priester were taken to the Lee County Jail, where they each be held on an $88,000 bond.
