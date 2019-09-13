Witness testimony began Thursday in the murder trial of Marquavious Tirrell Howard.
Howard is charged with capital murder-burglary in connection to the August 2016 death of William ‘Jug’ Foreman, a 67-year-old Opelika man.
Taxi Cab
Foreman was a well-known taxi driver, according to testimony, who took a call on his personal cellphone for a fare Aug. 30, 2016, and the next morning was found dead.
Columbus police Cpl. Brad Waldie was the first witness to testify. Waldie was a patrol officer at the time he responded to a call in Columbus on Aug. 30 around 10:35 p.m. Central, he testified.
He then collected evidence at the scene, where a burning vehicle was found on Old Cusseta Road in Columbus.
The vehicle was revealed to be Foreman’s taxi, Waldie testified.
Waldie testified about the evidence he collected when responding to the call, among which he identified as Foreman’s Alabama driver’s license, a firearm license and a credit/debit card.
When cross examining the witness, Everett Wess, Howard’s attorney, asked Waldie if he had had any previous contact or encounters with Martez Anthony Simmons, who was arrested with Howard. Waldie responded no.
Wess then asked Waldie if he had any previous encounters with Howard before the Aug. 30 response. Waldie again responded no.
Wife of 16 years
Edna Foreman, William Foreman’s wife, was then called to the stand.
She testified that Foreman often took cab calls, not only at the company’s number, but at his personal number. In addition, sometimes calls would come to her phone.
Foreman’s cellphone number was listed on his business cards and he was known to take cash only.
Edna Foreman testified, however, that he often worked on credit. Foreman was willing to wait until people reached pay day before they paid him their fares.
When Foreman took night cab calls, Edna Foreman said they fell into a routine. He would come home for dinner on those nights.
“He would call me and let me know where he was,” she said.
The night Foreman died, Edna Foreman talked with him a couple of times earlier in the evening. She said she then later had tried to call him, but received no answer. She continued the attempts, to no avail.
Wess asked if she knew of any incident where the defendant Howard called Foreman’s phone or the cab company.
“No,” she said. “His girlfriend did.”
Other Witnesses
Barry Davis, of the Columbus Police Department, was, at the time of the killing, a detective with the robbery assault unit. Davis took the stand and testified about his experience at the scene of the burned vehicle.
Lance Christenson, who works for Traveler’s Insurance as a fire investigator, testified that Foreman’s vehicle burning appeared to have been intentional.
“Intentionally set fire that occurs in an area that a fire would not normally be expected to be present,” Christenson said.
Avery Askew, an Opelika resident, was called to the stand and testified on what happened the night of the killing, when he was with Foreman earlier in the evening.
Askew was a cab driver with Fast Service Cab Company, the same company Foreman drove for. They had been playing dominoes, Askew said, when Foreman received the call to his personal phone for a fare.
Foreman left and then called Askew to tell him where he was heading, Askew testified.
“He called me back and he said, ‘I’m going to Crawford.’ And I replied back to him, ‘Going to Crawford this time of evening?’ And I said ‘that don’t sound right’,” Askew said.
Foreman was found lying on the road at the intersection of Lee Roads 401 and 170, near Salem. The Lee County Sheriff’s department received the call at about 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2016, that he’d been found. Nine mm luger pistol shell casings were found near his body, according to reports.
The capital murder trial will continue for Howard in the upcoming days.
