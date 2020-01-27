The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a claim that someone is impersonating a law enforcement officer in Lee County.
Authorities received a complaint regarding a suspicious vehicle that attempted to stop another vehicle in the Beulah communing near the intersection of Lee Road 375 (Stripped Nation Road) and Lee Road 374, north of Lee Road 279 (Ben Brown Road), at about 2:27 a.m. Saturday, said authorities.
The female complainant said the suspicious vehicle had some type of blue lights on top. The complainant believes the vehicle was a Pontiac, authorities said.
A male subject exited the suspicious vehicle and began screaming. The complainant drove away immediately and the suspicious vehicle did not follow, said authorities.
There is no additional description of the vehicle or the male subject driving the vehicle.
This is the first reported officer impersonation-type of activity in Lee County since early 2019, authorities said.
It was reported in 2019 that a vehicle, possibly a white Dodge Charger with blue lights, attempted to stop a vehicle in the Smiths Station/Salem area.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office encourages drivers to immediately report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s office via 911.
