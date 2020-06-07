An Opelika man is dead after police say he was shot Saturday night in Opelika.
Opelika police received a 911 call of someone being shot at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday. When authorities arrived, they located Mario Hodge, 30, laying in the roadway, the Lee County Coroner's Office said Sunday.
Hodge was taken by ambulance to the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center. He was stabilized and was being taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham when his condition suddenly worsened, the office said.
Hodge returned to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead upon arrival at midnight. His body was taken to the medical examiner's office at the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for postmortem examination, said the office.
Investigators have developed a suspect and detectives are continuing the investigation, police said.
The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department, Lee County Coroner's Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Opelika police detectives at 334-705-5220, the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 or the Lee County Corner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339. Callers may remain anonymous.
