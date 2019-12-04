A 62-year-old woman is dead and a 36-year-old and a 3-year-old, both females, are injured following a vehicle-train crash Wednesday morning in Opelika.
The crashed occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at Old Columbus Road and Chewacla Road, Opelika police Capt. Shane Healey said. No names are being released yet.
The 62-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 36-year-old was taken to Columbus, Georgia, for treatment of serious injuries, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.
The 3-year-old also was taken to Columbus for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, Healey said.
All three victims are local and are related, Harris said.
The family of the victims is meeting with officers at the Opelika Police Department to discuss the crash, Harris added.
Police believe the vehicle was trying to beat the train across the train tracks but ended up colliding with the train.
Police are not sure how fast the train was traveling at the time of the crash but do not believe it was traveling too fast due to the curvature of the tracks ahead of the crash site, Healey said.
The road near the crash is expected to be closed for at least another hour while the Opelika Police Department’s traffic homicide team works the scene.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
More details will be provided as they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.