A 24-year-old is recovering after a firearm was discharged into a vehicle on Sunday in Opelika.
A "discharging firearm into an occupied vehicle" and first-degree assault occurred in the 300 block of Edge Court at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Opelika police said.
The victim was taken to the emergency room to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries, police added.
Police describe the suspects only as black males. One of the suspects is described as about 5-feet 5-inches tall and was wearing a green shirt and shorts.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.
