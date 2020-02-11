A rash of Phenix City vehicle burglaries and thefts turned violent early Monday morning when one person was shot.
Phenix City police were called to the area of Nancy Drive, in the Gatewood subdivision, at about 2 a.m. Monday in reference to an attempted theft of an automobile, Phenix City police said Monday.
The complainant reported to officers that one of his vehicles was stolen out of his driveway, however, he was able to locate the vehicle nearby.
Police said the complainant encountered a juvenile male subject and attempted to detain him for police; however, the encounter turned violent when shots were fired and one person was hit.
The gunshot victim was taken to Piedmont Regional Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, for treatment. The victim is in stable condition, said police.
Investigators later discovered that several vehicles in the Gatewood area were burglarized and several vehicles have been stolen. Phenix City police believe the subjects involved in these cases are to have participated in several auto burglaries in Columbus, Georgia.
Police ask if anyone has any information on the incident to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0661.
