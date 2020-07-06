A man is recovering after suffering multiple gunshots Friday night in Opelika.
Opelika police received a call of a shooting in the area of Chester Avenue and Clifford Street at about 11:20 p.m. Friday.
Police located a shooting scene when they arrived and were told that someone was taken to the emergency room by personal car. East Alabama Medical Center reported that a 32-year-old male arrived at the emergency room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said police.
The victim was immediately taken to surgery and is listed in critical, but stable condition.
Police ask anyone with any information on this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
