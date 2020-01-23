An Auburn man is in custody and another suspect is still at large following a Saturday armed robbery.
Jamarcus D. Richmond, 22, was arrested Tuesday on a felony warrant charging him with first-degree robbery, Auburn police said.
Richmond’s arrest stems from an investigation into a robbery that was reported Saturday outside of a residence in the 700 block of Darden Avenue.
A 22-year-old male reported to police that he was robbed at gunpoint by two black males who stole his wallet and cash. The two males then fled in a vehicle, police said.
Richmond was developed as a suspect as investigation into the incident continued, police said.
Police obtained a felony warrant for Richmond’s arrest after he was identified as one of the suspects responsible for robbing the victim.
Richmond was then taken into custody at his residence by Auburn police and was taken to the Lee County Jail where he remains in custody on a $100,000 bond, police added.
Police describe the second suspect as a black male who is about 6-feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds, last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.
Auburn police ask that anyone with information on the case to call detectives at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
