A 16-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old is injured following a Tuesday night shooting near the Lee County and Russell County line.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a transfer call from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at about 8 p.m. Tuesday in regard to a possible shooting on Lee Road 307, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said.
Deputies found two male teens on a porch in front of a residence in the 600 block of Lee Road 307. Both victims suffered gunshot wounds.
Kenneth Bryce Davis, of Fort Mitchell, had no signs of life and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
It appears Davis suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said.
The other victim, a Smiths Station 18-year-old still not being identified by authorities, suffered gunshot wounds and was critically injured. He was taken to Piedmont Regional hospital in Columbus, Georgia, and then airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta where he remains in critical condition, the coroner's office said.
"It is still unclear at this time as to what transpired leading up to the altercation," the release from the coroner said.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the two males engaged in gunfire with one another. Investigators recovered two firearms at the scenes, said Jones.
Neither of the victims were residents at the home where the shooting occurred.
Davis' body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences medical examiner's office in Montgomery for postmortem examination.
The victim
Davis played baseball at Central-Phenix City High School.
A friend, Trent Edwards, grew up playing baseball with Davis and said he is saddened by the sudden death of his friend.
"He was a great ball player and an even better person and friend," Edwards said. "Bryce was always the guy that was always upbeat and laughing. We bonded over our love for baseball, and we stuck together because of that. He was a person I loved to be around."
Edwards knew Davis since they were 9 years old and played on the same Little League team. The pair went on to play travel baseball for almost four years together.
"He was always a person I genuinely enjoyed being around because of his smile and his ability to make all of us laugh," Edwards said.
Central-Phenix City Schools is also feeling the loss of a student. The school district has made counseling available on its campus for whoever may be experiencing numerous emotions in relation to Davis' death.
"Phenix City Schools is saddened by the passing of Kenneth “Bryce” Davis and wishes to extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends," read a statement from the office of Randy Wilkes, Superintendent of Phenix City School. "Bryce was active in both extra and co-curricular activities, and his loss has greatly affected the Red Devil family."
Smith Station High School shared on its Facebook page Wednesday morning to inform students that extra security would be in place due to the incident.
“It was a situation in the community and we take safety precautions here at school just to ensure the safety of all our kids,” said Brad Cook, principal at Smith Station High School.
First 2020 homicide
This is Lee County’s first homicide of 2020.
The last homicide reported in the county occurred in December 2019 when investigators found the body of James Edmund Clarke, 72, in a Beulah well.
Hubert Timothy Sprayberry, 58, of Valley, is charged with murder in connection to Clarke’s death.
The incident involving the two teens is being investigated as a homicide and is ongoing. Investigators ask that anyone who might have information about the case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 / 334-737-7150, Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339 or the Crimestoppers line at 1-888-522-7847.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.