Opelika residents have been receiving spam calls from callers claiming to be with the Opelika Police Department.
These callers are using OPD identities and requesting payments for warrants and threatening further action if payment is not received, according to a city news release.
“The Opelika Police Department will never call and request payment over the phone,” the release said. “OPD is investigating this scam. If you receive a call like this, please notify the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200. Ask to speak to a supervisor and give a report.”
