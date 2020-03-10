Fraudulent Credit Card Use

The Opelika Police Department is looking for an African-American woman about 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 9 inches in height for using a credit card fraudulently. 

The Opelika Police Department is investigating the fraudulent use of a credit card that was reported in January.

The victim, and owner of the card, reported that it was used fraudulently at the Target and Walmart in Opelika on Jan. 21, according to an Opelika Police Department press release Monday.

The Opelika Police Department is investigating fraudulent use of a credit card and third-degree theft of property at that time, the release added.

According to the release, the suspect is a thin black female about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The department asked anyone with information to contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline (334) 745-8665.​

