The Opelika Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with the theft of approximately $540 from Shoe Station in Opelika.
The theft occurred on Tuesday and both suspects are female, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weight about 180 pounds, authorities said in a Friday morning press release.
Both females were wearing scrubs; the first in blue scrubs with black shoes and braids with white beads in her hair. The second wore gray scrubs with black highlights. Authorities also believe she may be pregnant.
The second suspect was also wearing a pair of white Crocs from Shoe Station.
The Opelika Police Division asks that anyone with information to contact the detective division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.
