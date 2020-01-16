Police lights

Opelika police are investigating a Wednesday armed robbery of an Opelika business located in a popular shopping plaza.

A first-degree robbery occurred at Sandy’s Accessories, 3768 Pepperell Parkway, at about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, said police.

The business also is located in the Saugahatchee Square Shopping Center.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspects in the case are juveniles. Arrests are pending, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the case to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

