Opelika business robbed Wednesday by juveniles

Opelika police are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday at an Opelika shopping plaza.

A first-degree robbery occurred at Sandy’s Accessories, 3768 Pepperell Parkway, about 5:10 p.m. in the Saugahatchee Square Shopping Center.

No injuries were reported during the incident, authorities said.

The suspects in the case are juveniles, and arrests are pending, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

From staff reports

