Opelika business robbed Wednesday by juveniles
Opelika police are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday at an Opelika shopping plaza.
A first-degree robbery occurred at Sandy’s Accessories, 3768 Pepperell Parkway, about 5:10 p.m. in the Saugahatchee Square Shopping Center.
No injuries were reported during the incident, authorities said.
The suspects in the case are juveniles, and arrests are pending, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information about the case to call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.