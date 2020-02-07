A Georgia man is facing charges in Opelika after a woman was carjacked last weekend from an area gas station.
Stephen Eugene Calhoun, 47, was arrested on multiple felony warrants in Meriwether County, Georgia. Calhoun has outstanding warrants with the Opelika Police Department for first-degree robbery and first-degree attempted kidnapping.
Calhoun is the suspect charged in connection to a violent Saturday night carjacking that occurred at Marathon, 1001 Columbus Parkway, said police.
The suspect, later identified as Calhoun, was armed with a handgun.
The suspect stole a 60-year-old victim’s car after a struggle. The stolen vehicle is a 2015 Toyota Highlander with a Georgia license plate.
A witness helped the victim get away from the suspect and was able to grab the suspect’s backpack, which contained personal information.
Calhoun was arrested while in possession of another stolen car from Atlanta. He also has numerous felony warrants from Atlanta; Meriwether County, Georgia; and Dothan, police said.
Calhoun was in possession of stolen property belonging to the victim from Opelika and her daughter at the time of his arrest, police said.
The victim’s car has yet to be located by police.
Opelika police placed a hold on Calhoun. Calhoun will be extradited back to Alabama upon conclusion of his cases in Georgia, police said.
