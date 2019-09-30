A 39-year-old is in custody after Opelika investigators discovered a large amount of methamphetamine and marijuana in his possession.
Wesley Alan Southerland was contacted by Opelika Narcotics Investigators at about 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Opelika police said.
Southerland was in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and a pistol at the time of contact.
Police then arrested Southerland and charged him with trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and license required (carrying a pistol without a permit), police said.
Southerland was booked into the Lee County Jail.
