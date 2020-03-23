An Opelika man is facing murder charges in connection to the stabbing death of Cusseta man.
Taylor Rhea Sander, 28, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the Saturday stabbing death of Joel Lynn Pouncey, of Cusseta, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of Lee Road 621 in the Beauregard community Saturday in reference to a stabbing, authorities said.
Deputies found Pouncey when they arrived unresponsive, laying in the yard with what appeared to be a stab wound to the chest. Pouncey was taken to East Alabama Medical Center and was later pronounced dead, said authorities.
A knife, which is believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered at the scenes.
Sanders was then developed as a suspect and was taken into custody and charged with murder.
Sanders is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Police ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847.
