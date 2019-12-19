Opelika man was charged Thursday with trying to solicit a minor

Robert Chad Kelley

An Opelika man was charged Thursday with trying to solicit a minor for sex.

Lee County investigators arrested Robert Chad Kelley, 27, on the charge of Electronic Solicitation of a Child, a Class B Felony, according to a press release from Sheriff Jay Jones.

The press release stated that investigators received information earlier this month regarding ‘solicitation of a child for immoral purposes.” It goes on to state that Kelley electronically contacted a 14-year-old female for the purpose of having sexual relations and tried to arrange to pick up the child in order for her to spend the night with him and have sex.

Kelley is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $30,000 dollar bond. Other charges are pending in this case.

