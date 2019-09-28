An Opelika man is dead after Phenix City police discovered him laying in the grass with a gunshot wound.
Kentavis Perry, 23, was discovered deceased at about 9 a.m. Saturday on Dolphin Court in Phenix City, police there said.
Responding officers found a deceased male, later identified as Perry, lying in a grassy area. Perry appeared to have been shot, police said.
Perry’s vehicle was not located at the scene. Police believe Perry drove his vehicle to Dolphin Court on Friday or in the early hours of Saturday.
Police describe Perry’s vehicle as a 2000 Chevrolet C-1500 pickup truck and is black. The vehicle’s tag number is “TMR014 AL/19.”
Police ask that anyone with information about the case to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2840 or 334-448-2822.
