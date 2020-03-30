An Opelika man is facing attempted murder charges after authorities Monday found a victim outside a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Carlton Michael Lilly, 35, was arrested and charged with attempted murder Monday after Rogerick Antione Tate, 31, of Opelika, was found suffering from the wounds, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.
The office received a 911 call in reference to a possible shooting in the 600 block of Lee Road 40 in the Salem community at about noon Monday.
Deputies found Tate in the yard.
Tate was flown to a nearby hospital by helicopter.
Lilly was developed as a suspect by investigators. He fled the scene of the crime and was later taken into custody in his vehicle near the intersection of Lee Road 146 and Lee Road 54 in southeast Auburn, police said.
Lilly was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Police ask anyone with information about the case to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847.
