An Opelika man was found guilty of murder Wednesday by a Lee County jury.
Derrick Antavis Oliver, 28, was convicted for the January 2017 shooting that killed Minney Lee, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office announced.
Oliver was involved in a relationship with Lee at the time of the murder. Auburn police later determined the shooting occurred as a result of a fight between the pair in front of a residence.
Oliver claimed that the shooting was accidental.
The jury heard testimony from Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences that backed up the police findings, and later deliberated for less than one hour before finding Oliver guilty.
“Oliver is facing a life sentence which should keep this serial felony offender out of our community for a very long time,” Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said.
Lee County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Ventiere prosecuted the case.
