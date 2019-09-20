Six people are facing drug charges after Opelika police executed numerous search warrants at a trailer park.
The Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit executed multiple search warrants Wednesday in the Twin Pines Trailer Park, located at 1512 Old Columbus Road, Opelika police said in a Friday morning news release.
The search warrants were part of a narcotics investigation.
A large quantity of methamphetamine and several guns were recovered during the raid, police said.
The following individuals were arrested and charged during the investigation:
>Jeffrey Seth Holmes, 33, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Nicolas Brent Corley, 27, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Robert Christopher Clay, 29, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Justin Ray Waldrop, 28, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Michelle Briann Ellis, 28, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Andrew Lee Bellflower, 36, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Several other individuals who were present during the searches were arrested on outstanding warrants that were not related to this investigation, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.