The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a wallet theft.
A wallet containing multiple credit cards was stolen Friday from a store in Tiger Town, said police. The cards were then used at various places including Rue 21 in Tiger Town and Murf Mart on Friday.
The cards were also used at Walmart in Opelika on Saturday, police said.
Police describe the suspect as a heavy-set black female wearing a black do-rag, pink jacket or sweater, white shirt and dark pants on Friday. The suspect wore a gray hoodie/jacket, a black Nike shirt, blue jeans and carried a brown purse on Saturday.
Police ask anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.