Gwendolyn Ingram, 60, of Opelika. 

Opelika police arrested a local woman Wednesday after a report of an Carver Primary School student being assaulted by a staff member. 

Gwendolyn Ingram, 60, was arrested around 3 p.m. on a warrant charging her with third-degree assault. She is identified on the school's website as a special education staffer. 

Opelika City Schools said Ingram was placed on administrative leave, but it would not confirm her position at the school or provide further comment. 

Police received a complaint Monday from a parent of a student at the school. 

Opelika police, along with the Alabama Department of Human Resources and Opelika City Schools, began the investigation then and it is ongoing.

