Opelika police made arrests Tuesday in two separate shootings.
Opelika officers wanted Sherman Smith, 42, in connection to a fatal shooting Monday murder in the 100 block of Covenant Drive. He turned himself into police Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities arrived to the scene at approximately 2:25 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of gunshots being fired.
A gunshot victim had been removed from the scene in a car, which authorities subsequently roughly a mile away, the Lee County Coroner's Office said.
The victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center, where he died from the inflicted gunshot wounds.
Opelika police also arrested an Opelika man Monday in connection to an April shooting on Hurst Street.
Officers arrested Jadarius Lamar Dowdell, 26, Monday at approximately 8:18 p.m. on a warrant for attempted murder.
The shooting occurred on April 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m. near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hurst Street. After officers arrived they found a vehicle on South Street with multiple gunshot holes.
Inside was the male victim, 24, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
