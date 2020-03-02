Opelika police detectives have determined a Feb. 18 report of a police impersonator sexually assaulting a teenage girl was false.
Capt. Shane Healey issued a statement this weekend announcing that conclusion:
“Using surveillance video from multiple sources, detectives were able to recreate the exact events reported in this case. Once confronted with this evidence, the victim recanted her story and admitted to lying.
“The investigation will remain ongoing with the focus shifting to the false reporting of this incident. Criminal charges are yet to be determined. Since the reported victim in this case is a juvenile, we will not be able to comment any further on this investigation or it’s outcome.”
Healey thanked “all the community members that provided crucial information during this investigation. We would also like to thank the members of the media that have been vigilantly pushing information to the public and passing along valuable clues back to the police department.
“Furthermore, we want to assure the citizens of Opelika that there is not a perpetrator on the loose posing as an Opelika Police Officer.”
