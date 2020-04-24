Opelika police arrested 2 suspects Friday in relation to an April 17 shooting.

Andrew Lewis Bryant, 18, of Opelika, was arrested Friday morning at the Studio 6 Motel, 2100 Gateway Drive, around 6:30 a.m. by Opelika police and the U.S. Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force, according to a department press release.

Bryant was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and license to carry a pistol required, authorities said.

Authorities also arrested and charged Jalan Druquan Spinks-Bryant, 18, of Auburn, with attempted murder. He was apprehended in the 1800 block of Hurst Street.

Both suspects have been taken to the Lee County Jail.

