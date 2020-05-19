A 30-year-old is recovering after receiving a non-life threatening gunshot wound in Opelika on Tuesday morning, police said.
Opelika police and fire medics responded to a call of a gunshot victim on W.E. Morton Avenue, near Antioch Homes, at about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers located the male suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. He was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.
The incident occurred in the 500 block of South Antioch Circle. The victim and the shooter were known to each other prior to the shooting, said police.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.