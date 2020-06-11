An internal investigation is underway at the Opelika Police Department after it was made aware of an allegation that one of its police officers made a racial slur.
The department was made aware of the allegation on May 29 and began an internal investigation immediately. The investigation is being conducted by the Opelika Police Department’s Internal Affairs in conjunction with the Director of Human Resources Department for the city of Opelika, the department said.
“The ultimate purpose of the investigation is to get to the truth of the matter,” Opelika Police said in a statement. “We believe that any type of discriminatory behavior is unacceptable, and the Opelika Police Department will not tolerate it.”
A decision on the best course of action will be made based on the specific facts and circumstances of the investigation once it’s complete, Opelika police said.
“We take this matter seriously,” the department said.
The department said it is unable to comment on specifics of the allegation or the investigation at this time.
Opelika police also released the following statement:
“There are police department and city policies that address and expressly forbid this type of behavior. The Opelika Police Department will not tolerate this behavior in any form, and we are fully aware of the sensitivity of this situation. By exhausting every possible investigative angle, we will discover the information we will need to make an informed and fair decision. We are committed to continuing our atmosphere of togetherness, as we are all sworn by our oath to protect and serve every citizen with respect, compassion, and dignity.”
