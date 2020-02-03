Opelika police are investigating two weekend armed robberies.
The Opelika Police Department responded to a robbery at Grub Mart, 1803 Lafayette Parkway, at about 9:45 p.m. Friday.
Police describe the first suspect as a black male wearing a black mask, gray and black jacket and tan pants. He was carrying a purple backpack and was armed with an unknown type handgun.
Police describe the second suspect as a black male wearing a black ski mask, black pants and red shoes.
The suspects fled the scene on foot running in the direction of Industrial Boulevard, police said.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
The second armed robbery occurred at about 9:55 p.m. Saturday at Marathon, 1001 Columbus Parkway.
Police describe the suspect as a 47-year-old white male who is 5-feet 11-inches tall and 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.
The suspect was armed with a handgun.
The suspect stole a 60-year-old victim's car after a struggle. The stolen vehicle is a 2015 Toyota Highlander with a Georgia license plate, said police.
A witness helped the victim get away from the suspect and was able to grab the suspect's backpack, which contained personal information, police said.
Police have tentatively identified the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with any information on these incidents to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.
