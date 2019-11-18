OPD logo
Submitted by the Opelika Police Department

Opelika police are investigating an early Saturday morning armed robbery of an individual.

The suspect was armed with a pistol and robbed the victim in the 500 block of Fox Run Parkway at about 1:05 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as a black male. He was wearing blue jeans, a camouflage hoodie and a mask at the time of the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information on this incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

